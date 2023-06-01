Saturday, June 3

Larry Campbell performs with Teresa Williams and Robbie Fulks at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Bedlam Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Pumpkin Hollow Band performs the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Jesse David performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

FM Live performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Emo Nite takes place at Cain’s Ballroom at 9 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Tulsa Bubbles event takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m. 

Melted crayon earrings and necklace craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m. 

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m. 

Songwriter Night at Dewain's Place starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

A summer reading craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, June 9

Pecos and the Rooftops perform with KVDE at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Constant Battle perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

The 3 Drunk Monkeys perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

