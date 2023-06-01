Saturday, June 3
Larry Campbell performs with Teresa Williams and Robbie Fulks at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Bedlam Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Pumpkin Hollow Band performs the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Jesse David performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
FM Live performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Emo Nite takes place at Cain’s Ballroom at 9 p.m.
Monday, June 5
Tulsa Bubbles event takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Melted crayon earrings and necklace craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Songwriter Night at Dewain's Place starts at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
A summer reading craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, June 9
Pecos and the Rooftops perform with KVDE at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Constant Battle perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
The 3 Drunk Monkeys perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
