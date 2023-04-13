Saturday, April 15
Crawfish Fest 5 continues in downtown Tahlequah.
Crawfish Fest No. 5 Cornhole Tournament starts at Kroner and Baer at 2 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
"Exploring Designs with Alcohol Ink" workshop takes place at Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Arsenic and Old Lace held at NSU Playhouse at 7:30. p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Tweens and Teens at the Tahlequah Public Library takes place at 4 p.m.
Made Simply Cooking Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
The Wood Brothers performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Arsenic and Old Lace held at NSU Playhouse at 7:30. p.m.
Friday, April 21
Cooper Allen performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Arsenic and Old Lace held at NSU Playhouse at 7:30. p.m.
Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Arsenic and Old Lace held at NSU Playhouse at 7:30. p.m.
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
