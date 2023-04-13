Saturday, April 15

Crawfish Fest 5 continues in downtown Tahlequah.

Crawfish Fest No. 5 Cornhole Tournament starts at Kroner and Baer at 2 p.m.

Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

"Exploring Designs with Alcohol Ink" workshop takes place at Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Arsenic and Old Lace held at NSU Playhouse at 7:30. p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Tweens and Teens at the Tahlequah Public Library takes place at 4 p.m.

Made Simply Cooking Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.

The Wood Brothers performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Arsenic and Old Lace held at NSU Playhouse at 7:30. p.m.

Friday, April 21

Cooper Allen performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Arsenic and Old Lace held at NSU Playhouse at 7:30. p.m.

Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Arsenic and Old Lace held at NSU Playhouse at 7:30. p.m.

Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video