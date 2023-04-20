Saturday, April 22
Steve Hamby & the Ways perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
NSU Drama performs “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Rave Night with D.J. Linney and Shawn Solo takes place at Dewain’s Place.
Sunday, April 23
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
National Library Week at the Tahlequah Public Library begins with free popcorn all day.
Scary Larry Huitt hosts an open mic night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Moe performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
A traditional crafting circle at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
National Library Week continues at the Tahlequah Public Library with Take Action for Libraries Day.
Basics of Birding workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
Ward Davis performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Both movie adaptations of “Where the Red Fern Grows” takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. and noon.
A "Make Your Own TieDye" booth will be set up in front of Tahlequah Creates from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
The 20th Annual 80s Prom at Cain’s Ballroom begins at 8 p.m.
