Saturday, April 22

Steve Hamby & the Ways perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

NSU Drama performs “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Rave Night with D.J. Linney and Shawn Solo takes place at Dewain’s Place.

Sunday, April 23

A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

National Library Week at the Tahlequah Public Library begins with free popcorn all day.

Scary Larry Huitt hosts an open mic night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Moe performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

A traditional crafting circle at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

National Library Week continues at the Tahlequah Public Library with Take Action for Libraries Day.

Basics of Birding workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.

Ward Davis performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Both movie adaptations of “Where the Red Fern Grows” takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. and noon.

A "Make Your Own TieDye" booth will be set up in front of Tahlequah Creates from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

The 20th Annual 80s Prom at Cain’s Ballroom begins at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video