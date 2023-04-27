Saturday, April 29
Both movie adaptations of “Where the Red Fern Grows” takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. and noon.
Amundsen Family Band performs at the outside stage at the Branch from noon to 2 p.m.
A “Make Your Own TieDye” booth will be set up in front of Tahlequah Creates from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Steve Hamby and the Way performs at the outside stage at the Branch from 3:30-5 p.m.
Steve Fisher and John Williams performs at the outside stage at the Branch from 7-8 p.m.
The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
The 20th Annual 80s Prom at Cain’s Ballroom begins at 8 p.m.
Monica Taylor and Travis Fite performs at the outside stage at the Branch from 8-10 p.m.
The Red Fern Festival takes place in downtown Tahlequah.
Sunday, April 30
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Chair exercises workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4:30 p.m.
Shakey Graves performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Thursday, May 4
Tai Chi for Seniors at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
The Banned Book Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Mason Jar Revival performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Pussy Riot performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Bo Posey Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
