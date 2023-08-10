Saturday, Aug. 12
Ahna Jennings performs at Piddles Cajun Bar and Grill.
Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Casey West performs at Burnt Cabin Resort and Marina at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m
Scary Larry’s Open Mic Tuesdays at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Storytime with Maria at the Hulbert Community Library starts at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m
Friday, Aug. 18
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Jack Waters and The Unemployed perform at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Brett James Pemberton performs at Piddles Cajun Bar and Grill.
Clutch performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Colton Kro and The Murder perform at Burnt Cabin Resort and Marina at 8 p.m.
The Hype performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
A Back to School DJ House Party at Dewain’s Place starts at 9 p.m.
