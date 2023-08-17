Saturday, Aug. 19
Brett James Pemberton performs at Piddles Cajun Bar and Grill.
Clutch performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Colton Kro and The Murder perform at Burnt Cabin Resort and Marina at 8 p.m.
The Hype performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
A Back to School DJ House Party at Dewain’s Place starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
A benefit pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m., with a chili dinner beginning at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
An open mic night hosted by Scary Larry Huitt at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
A Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. show at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
The White Trash Banditos are set to perform with Varmits of Men at Dewain’s Place.
The Tahlequah Luau at Kroner and Baer starts at 3 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
White Trash Banditos performs at Piddles Cajun Bar and Grill.
Shining the Light event at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 7 p.m.
The Pumpkin Hollow Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
