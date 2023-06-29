Saturday, July 1
A comedy show at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 7 p.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Band performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Flaunt LeRoy and the Pickled Okra Playboys perform at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
Harley Chase performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Who Shot J.R. performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Rod Robertson performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Monday, July 3
A Make 'n' Take Fourth of July craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Brandon Bethel performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
A songwriter showcase will take place at Dewain's Place at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 6
A STEAM with Emily workshop at the Hulbert Community Library at 3 p.m.
Friday, July 7
Amber Watson and Friends performs at the Gravel Bar at the Diamondhead Resort.
Saturday, July 8
Savanna Chestnut performs at the River Stage at the Diamondhead Resort.
Brett James Pemberton performs at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.