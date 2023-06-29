Saturday, July 1

A comedy show at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 7 p.m.

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Band performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Flaunt LeRoy and the Pickled Okra Playboys perform at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.

Harley Chase performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Who Shot J.R. performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Rod Robertson performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Monday, July 3

A Make 'n' Take Fourth of July craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Brandon Bethel performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

A songwriter showcase will take place at Dewain's Place at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

A STEAM with Emily workshop at the Hulbert Community Library at 3 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Amber Watson and Friends performs at the Gravel Bar at the Diamondhead Resort.

Saturday, July 8

Savanna Chestnut performs at the River Stage at the Diamondhead Resort.

Brett James Pemberton performs at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.

