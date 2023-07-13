Saturday, July 15
Pumpkin Hollow performs at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
Tanner Usrey performs with Palmer Anthony and Lance Roark at Cain’s Ballroom at 7. p.m.
The Repo’d Trailers perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
White Trash Banditos performs with Varmits of Men at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Monday, July 17
A Make ‘n’ Take craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
A Come and Go craft at the Hulbert Community Library starts at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, July 18
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
A Zine 101 workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
OSU Extension to present “Simple Sewing” at the Hulbert Community Library at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Travel the World from Your Bed – a Google Earth demonstration – at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at noon.
Friday, July 21
Bryan Austin performs at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
“Dial Up – An Ultimate 90S Dance Party” takes place at Cain’s Ballroom at 7:30 p.m.
The Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Hunter and the Tall Boys perform at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
