Saturday, July 22
Hunter and the Tall Boys perform at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
Summer of Love Queer Prom After-Party at Dewain’s Place starts at 7 p.m.
Stone & Tumble performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Monday, July 24
Death Grips perform at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
Bingo for Books at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.
An open mic night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
A Cardboard City activity at the Hulbert Community Library starts at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Storytime at the Hulbert Community Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, July 27
Larry Fleet performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 28
Tulsa Balloons goes to the Hulbert Community Library at 11:30 a.m.
The Blue Whale Comedy Festival at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 4 p.m.
Jordan Jensen performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sarah Sherman performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
The Blue Whale Comedy Festival at Cain’s Ballroom continues at 11 a.m.
K.C. Shornima performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 5 p.m.
Fahim Anwar performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Vanessa Oxford performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Joe Pera performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 8:30 p.m.
