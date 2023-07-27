Saturday, July 29
The Blue Whale Comedy Festival at Cain’s Ballroom continues at 11 a.m.
K.C. Shornima performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 5 p.m.
Fahim Anwar performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Vanessa Oxford performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Joe Pera performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 8:30 p.m.
Mason Jar Revival performs at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Scary Larry Huitt hosts an Open Mic Night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Steel Panther performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Howlercon 2023 at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4
A World Wat II WASP Women Airforce Service Pilots event at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 3 p.m.
Constant Battle performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
The White Trash Banditos performs at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 8 p.m.
A Shrek Rave at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 9 p.m.
