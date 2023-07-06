Saturday, July 8
Savanna Chestnut performs at the River Stage at the Diamondhead Resort.
Brett James Pemberton performs at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
Pop Punk Nite takes place at Cain’s Ballroom at 7:30 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Steve Hamby performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Dan Martin performs at Dewain’s Place at 10 p.m.
Monday, July 10
A make and take pottery class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
A letter writing and pen pal workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12
A container gardening workshop at the Hulbert Community Library starts at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstar at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, July 13
A STEAM with Emily activity at the Hulbert Community Library starts at 3 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Forgotten Space: Celebrating the Grateful Dead performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
The 3 Drunk Monkeys perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Pumpkin Hollow performs at Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.
Tanner Usrey performs with Palmer Anthony and Lance Roark at Cain’s Ballroom at 7. p.m.
The Repo’d Trailers perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
