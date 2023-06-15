Saturday, June 17
Tige and Daniel’s Cornament takes place at Cain’s Ballroom at 10:30 a.m.
Brett and Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
D.J. Shawn Solo’s World Famous Karaoke Dance Party at Dewain’s Place starts at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, June 21
Extreme Animals come to the Hulbert Community Library at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
An adult class on Mango Languages 101 at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at noon.
Thursday, June 22
A summer reading craft at the Tahlequah Public Library will start at 9:30 a.m.
The Tulsa Zoo does a presentation at the Hulbert Public Library at 3 p.m.
Brett and Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 23
A Build-a-Buddy workshop will begin at the Hulbert Public Library at 10 a.m.
Elvin Bishop Trio performs with Danielle Nicole at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
