Saturday, May 13
The Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Boone Mendenhall performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
The Cabaret Classic will take place at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Katelyn Myers performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
D.J. Shawn Solo's karaoke dance party at Dewain's Place starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Elizabeth Sullivan performs at the NSU Jazz Lab at 3 p.m.
A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.
Bright Eyes performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Paige Lewis performs at Kroner and Baer at 6 p.m.
The Broadway and Cabaret Night takes place at the Tahlequah Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May, 16
Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Thursday, May 18
They Might Be Giants performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
The fourth annual Earth Note Underground three-day live music event takes place at Sparrowhawk Camp on the Illinois River.
Friday, May 19
Violent Femmes performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Colton Kro and the Murder perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
The fourth annual Earth Note Underground three-day live music event takes place at Sparrowhawk Camp on the Illinois River.
Saturday, May 20
The Downbeat perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
The fourth annual Earth Note Underground three-day live music event takes place at Sparrowhawk Camp on the Illinois River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.