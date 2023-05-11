Saturday, May 13

The Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Boone Mendenhall performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

The Cabaret Classic will take place at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

Katelyn Myers performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

D.J. Shawn Solo's karaoke dance party at Dewain's Place starts at 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Elizabeth Sullivan performs at the NSU Jazz Lab at 3 p.m.

A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.

Bright Eyes performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Paige Lewis performs at Kroner and Baer at 6 p.m.

The Broadway and Cabaret Night takes place at the Tahlequah Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May, 16

Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 18

They Might Be Giants performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

The fourth annual Earth Note Underground three-day live music event takes place at Sparrowhawk Camp on the Illinois River.

Friday, May 19

Violent Femmes performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Colton Kro and the Murder perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

The fourth annual Earth Note Underground three-day live music event takes place at Sparrowhawk Camp on the Illinois River.

Saturday, May 20

The Downbeat perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

The fourth annual Earth Note Underground three-day live music event takes place at Sparrowhawk Camp on the Illinois River.

