Saturday, May 6

Pussy Riot performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Bo Posey Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Hannah and the Postman perform at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.

Stars Go Dim performs with Stephen Stanley, Voth, and other artists at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Gary Clark Jr. performs with Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.

Thursday, May 11

A book sale and silent auction takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.

A Color Me Stress Free workshop starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Josh Wolf performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 12

A book sale and silent auction takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.

Tahlequah Creates Art Gallery Friday Night Live House Concert features Gypsy Twang from 6-8:30 p.m.

Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

The Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

The Cabaret Classic will take place at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

