Saturday, May 6
Pussy Riot performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Bo Posey Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Hannah and the Postman perform at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.
Stars Go Dim performs with Stephen Stanley, Voth, and other artists at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Gary Clark Jr. performs with Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
Thursday, May 11
A book sale and silent auction takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.
A Color Me Stress Free workshop starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Josh Wolf performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Friday, May 12
A book sale and silent auction takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creates Art Gallery Friday Night Live House Concert features Gypsy Twang from 6-8:30 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
The Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
The Cabaret Classic will take place at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
