Saturday, Sept. 16
3 Drunk Monkeys performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
DJ Shawn Solo performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Local Natives performs with Chartreuse at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
A DIY craft bows workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
Ally and A.J. perform at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Scary Larry's Open Mic Night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
Storytime with Maria at the Hulbert Community Library starts at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
DJ Shawn Solo performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
That 90s Party at Cain's Ballroom starts at 8 p.m.
The Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
The Backroads Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
DJ Shawn Solo performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
