Saturday, Sept. 2
Amber Watson performs with Levi Humphrey at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Brett James Pemberton performs at Piddles Cajun Bar and Grill.
Jake Marlin performs at Burnt Cabin at 8 p.m.
The Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Staying Active and Independent for Life Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Scary Larry's Open Mic night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
A make 'n' take corn bead necklace at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Storytime with Maria at Hulbert Community Library starts at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
A songwriter showcase performs at Dewain's Place at 6:30 p.m.
An Oklahoma Medicinal and Edible Plants workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Color Me Stress Free at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Staying Active and Independent for Life Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
The Crystal Bridges Museum drops by the Tahlequah Public Library for an art making event at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
A workshop on refrigerated dill pickles at the Hulbert Community Library starts at 11 a.m.
Libby Starks performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
The Brent Giddens Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
