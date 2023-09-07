Saturday, Sept. 9
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at noon.
The Brent Giddens Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Chance Chambers performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at noon.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Margo Price performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
An Adventures in Drawing workshop takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
DJ Shawn Solo performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Ned Ledoux performs with Brent Giddens at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
3 Drunk Monkeys performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
DJ Shawn Solo performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
