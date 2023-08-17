Author and motivational speaker Abraham Bearpaw will be at Too Fond of Books on Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon for a book signing.
Everyone is invited to the event, which will feature Bearpaw signing and discussing his new book “Walking In Balance: A simple guide to a fulfilled life of wellness.” “Walking In Balance” is a self-improvement and prevention program that has foundations in Cherokee culture.
The curriculum blends traditional wellness practices with contemporary psychological knowledge and practical applications.
“In Walking In Balance,” Bearpaw aims to educate and empower readers to improve their situations through simple lifestyle changes and positive habits. The program is designed to reduce risk factors for chronic physical and mental health conditions as well as increase resiliency.
Bearpaw recently celebrated 11 years of sobriety and is on a tour throughout Southern California where he is helping organizations implement the “Walking In Balance” teachings into their existing wellness and prevention programs.
