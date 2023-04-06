NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – The All-American Rejects have announced their highly anticipated return to the stage with the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, their first headlining tour in nearly a decade with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and the Get Up Kids.
The show will make a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and music starts at 7 p.m.
Citi is the official card of the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour. Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 13 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Standard ticket prices range from $35-99.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a Lawn 4-Pack for $105 plus applicable fees.
Speaking on their upcoming dates, the band said, “We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young Festival that the world was ready to pull out of their 'guilty pleasure chest' and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to 'Swing Swing,' then we became your 'Dirty Little Secret,' and you thought 'It Would End Tonight' so we could 'Move Along,' then we 'Gave You Hell' for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not."
Vocalist/bassist Tyson Ritter and guitarist Nick Wheeler were best friends in high school in Stillwater, when they founded The All-American Rejects in 1999. While their emo-pop band has traveled far and wide and sold millions of albums in the years since, their music retains an irrepressible energy and infectious scrappiness, two qualities that seem quintessentially teenaged in the best sense.
They’ve also always understood the lasting value of big sticky melodies, a lesson they absorbed from a wide range of early influences that included Bon Jovi and Def Leppard, as well as emo forebears, such as Weezer and Jimmy Eat World. Already fully realized on their 2002 indie hit “Swing, Swing,” The All-American Rejects’ catchy mix of arena rock, power pop, and emo soon landed them a deal with DreamWorks. Later hits like 2005’s “Dirty Little Secret” and 2008’s “Gives You Hell” – which hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart – confirmed the wide appeal of Ritter and Wheeler’s sometimes snarky and always punchy songwriting.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479–443–5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays.
All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Digital tickets are secure, paperless tickets accessible on a smartphone. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to the ticket wallet immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of a person's party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
When attending a show, patrons just need to open their ticket wallet, tap on a performance to view the digital ticket QR code, show it to an usher for scanning, and swipe left for any additional tickets or add-ons.
