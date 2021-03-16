American Legion Post 135 will host a St. Patrick's Day event Wednesday, March 17, 8-11 p.m. at 1390 N. Legion Drive in Tahlequah.
The event is open those 21 and over, and there will not be a cover charge.
"The pandemic is killing us," said Jim Baum, post commander. "The bar is our only income, and it's not much. And six months ago, our trailer we use for parades and events was stolen."
Baum and volunteers have solicited donations from local businesses for door prizes.
The Legion will have drink specials, and classic country music will be provided by Thil Wilson.
For more information or to donate or join, call American Legion Post 135 at 918- 456-6768.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.