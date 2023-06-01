NORTHWEST ARKANSAS — Ticketholders can now add-on AMP Underground to most shows at the Walmart AMP through October.
AMP Underground is an all-ages club experience. Located underneath Choctaw Plaza, the space includes a private bar and limited food menu to purchase, lounge seating, live concert video and audio feed, private restrooms, and priority entry into the venue. The space opens 30 minutes before gates and closes one hour after the concert ends. Purchase AMP Underground for $49 per person and get all this plus two drinks and light snacks included.
Tickets to AMP Underground are not a ticket to the concert, which must be purchased additionally. AMP Underground is not available for the following shows: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Live in Concert.
Other add-ons previously announced and on sale while supplies last include:
• Premier reserved parking which guarantees a parking space in the lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and get priority exit when the show is over for $30 per show.
• Fast track where patrons get priority entry to the venue and a dedicated line for entry for $10 per show.
• Lawn chair rentals can upgrade a person’s experience. Patrons can reserve the chair and pick it up on the day of show or rent onsite for $10 each. No outside chairs are allowed in the Walmart AMP.
Purchase tickets, AMP Underground, and other add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays.
All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of a person’s party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
