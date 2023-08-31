OKLAHOMA CITY – The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma will host its 29th annual Down Syndrome Festival and 5K at the Myriad Botanical Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 30.
“We serve approximately 1,000 families in the central Oklahoma area,” said Sarah Soell, executive director of DSACO. “This event is not only our largest fundraiser, but also meant to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome living within our community and their abilities.”
This will be the annual awareness walk held in Oklahoma City to raise funds and promote DSACO’s mission to “raise awareness and provide resources, as well as promote acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.”
The 1-mile Fun Run and 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and the awareness walk – approximately four city blocks – will begin at 10 a.m. followed by festival activities. This year’s activities include a DJ, carnival games, inflatables, bubble makers, therapy dogs, and entertainment for all ages. There will also be more than 30 resource vendors there to provide information to families. More than 4,000 people are expected to attend this years walk with more than 100 family teams who are raising money.
In addition to the 5K, which is a USATF sanctioned race, other options include 1-mile Fun Run and a virtual 5K option. Registration for both races and the virtual option is $50 per person and includes a T-shirt and medal for all finishers. Participating in the awareness walk and entry into the festival are free and open to the public.
The festival and 5K is the largest annual fundraiser for DSACO. Funds raised help the organization accomplish its goals through programs such as microwave-based cooking classes for teens and adults, a free one-on-one tutoring sessions, distribution of new parent packets, self-advocacy center, workshops, parent-to-parent support meetings, and scholarships for families to attend national conferences and conventions. DSACO offers a variety of programs for individuals and families of all ages.
To learn more about participating in the Down Syndrome Festival and 5K, visit www.dsfestivaland5k.com. Parking the day of the event will be available free of charge at the American Parking lot accessed off Reno and Harvey Avenues. For information about the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma, visit www.dsaco.org, call 405-600-9981, or email info@dsaco.org.
