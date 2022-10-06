TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is preparing for the 2022 Halloween party in its Sequoyah Conference Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. featuring the return of its iconic costume contest offering $10,000 in cash prizes for the creepiest and most daring of costumes.
Registration for the contest begins at 8 p.m. with deadline of 11 p.m. to participate in the contest. Official judging will begin at 10:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at midnight. Participants must be present to win.
The first place winner will receive $3,000 and second place will take home $2,000. The third and fourth place winners will be awarded $1,000 each and fifth through 10th place winners will be awarded $500 each.
All contestants will be surveyed prior to the start of the competition and will be informed if they need to remove any part of their costume that may disqualify them. Guests are reminded that costume masks, full face paint, hats, hoodies, and costume weapons will not be allowed outside the designated area of the Sequoyah Conference Center. No nudity or implied nudity will be allowed as well. Entrance to the party is free and guests must be 21 years old or older.
In addition to the Halloween party inside the Sequoyah Conference Center, live music will fill the night starting at Riff’s with Scott Eastman at 4:30 p.m., DJ Gus at 5:30 p.m., and DJ Ryno at 8 p.m. DJ Keri will take over Amp Bar starting at 7 p.m. and DJ Morgan Ganem will kick start the party at Track 5 with Jess Kellie Adams starting at 8 p.m.
There’s more action in the grand lobby with the final night of the Rocktober promotion. One Star Rewards members will have a chance to win up to $1 million with hourly drawings from 7-11 p.m. Once selected, players will pick four of 20 mystery spaces for their chance to win big.
Located off Interstate 44 at exit 240, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. For more information or to book reservations, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.