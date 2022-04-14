FORT GIBSON — On April 2-30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fort Gibson Historic Site will hold a living history program about 19th-century trading. This program will provide an interpretation of trade among the American Indian nations and other settlers.
When Fort Gibson was established in 1824, it was the westernmost military outpost of its day. With 300-500 hundred troops stationed there, the fort was a supply point and bustling center for trade activity of settlers, fur traders, and Indian Territory nations due to its location along the old Texas Road and the steamboat traffic that passed on the Arkansas River.
This program is free with paid admission, which can be purchased at the commissary at 907 N. Garrison Ave. or at the office within the palisade grounds. Call 918-478-4088 for more information.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. The OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
