ROLAND – The biggest party of the year is happening at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on New Year’s Eve. The casino resort is celebrating the New Year with a 2022 midnight ball drop in partnership with KISR 93.7 FM, live entertainment from Lyle Parman and Tennessee Jet, and $75,000 in cash drawings. All events are free and open to the public. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
KISR will hold its annual ball drop inside the casino at midnight, with appearances from Race Riley, Mick Ryder from The River 101.9, Western Red with The Rooster 105.5, Big Michael Kaufman with Rock 94.1 and Fidel with La Raza 92.3.
Lee Creek Tavern will also have a full lineup with Lyle Parman taking the stage at 7 p.m. Oklahoma native Tennessee Jet will follow at 10 p.m. and will count Lee Creek down to a balloon drop at midnight.
Several guests will go home winners with a share of over $345,000 in cash starting with $1,000 cash drawings every hour from noon to 4 p.m. $5,000 will be awarded every hour from 5-8 p.m., and $10,000 will be drawn at 9 and 10 p.m. At 11 p.m., one winner will receive $30,000. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
On New Year’s Day, Cherokee Casino keeps the party going with hourly cash drawings from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a share of $160,000. Registration begins at 3 p.m.
For more information on drawing eligibility, see the One Star Rewards Club or go to www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland and the Cherokee Travel Plaza and Gaming Center are located on Cherokee Blvd., just off the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the Roland tab, or call 800-256-2338.
