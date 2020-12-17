24 Works on Paper continues statewide travel

A travelling exhibition of work by living Oklahoma artists, 24 Works on Paper will be at the Forest Heritage Center Museum in Broken Bow until Feb. 26.
The gallery is open every day, Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and visitors are required to observe social distancing.
“We are excited to host 24 Works on Paper, featuring Oklahoma artists. This is a unique opportunity for our guests to experience the connection between art and forestry,” says Doug Zook, historical facility manager at the Forest Heritage Center Museum.
Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition will also have a digital catalog and education guide available on their website for those who would prefer to enjoy the exhibition from home. Plus, a virtual tour of the exhibition is archived online at nbcwigwam.art.
The 24 Works on Paper exhibition features 24 works of art created on paper, including media such as printmaking, drawing, painting, and photography. The 2020-2022 guest curator is Heather Ahtone, senior curator at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.
“Working on paper is magic. Taking beaten pulp that has been pressed flat, and using its naturally textured surface to one’s advantage, requires a certain mastery of the hand and the materials," said Ahtone. "It was a thoroughly enjoyable process and I am grateful to all the artists who submitted and to OVAC for asking me to participate.”
The guest curator is responsible for selecting all the works for this touring exhibition in addition to the Curator's Choice and Award of Merit cash prizes. Additionally, all artworks are included in a full-color catalog along with an essay by the curator.
Marium Rana of Tahlequah is one of the particpating artists.
After Forest Heritage Center Museum, 24 Works on Paper will travel to the next six locations, bringing original, contemporary Oklahoma artwork to viewers in communities in all regions of the state. Stops on the exhibition’s tour include the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid in May, the Spider Gallery in Tahlequah in August, Centre Arts Gallery in Durant in October, and more.
For more information about this OVAC exhibition and to view the online catalog, visit www.24works.org.
