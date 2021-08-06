'24 Works on Paper' to come to Spider Gallery

"24 Works on Paper," a traveling exhibition of work by living Oklahoma artists, will open to the public on Aug. 10, at the Spider Gallery, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OVAC will also have a digital catalog and education guide available on their website for those who would prefer to enjoy the exhibition from home. A virtual tour of the exhibition is archived online at nbcwigwam.art.
“We are looking forward to hosting 24 Works on Paper, and we hope the community will enjoy feeling connected to artists throughout the state,” said Matthew Anderson, entrepreneurial development Cherokee cultural specialist of the Cherokee Arts Center and Spider Gallery.
The 24 Works on Paper exhibition features 24 works of art that includes printmaking, drawing, painting, and photography. The 2020-2022 guest curator is Heather Ahtone, Ph.D., senior curator at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. Reflecting on the selection process, Ahtone said, “Working on paper is magic. Taking beaten pulp that has been pressed flat, and using its naturally textured surface to one’s advantage requires a certain mastery of the hand and the materials. It was a thoroughly enjoyable process and I am grateful to all the artists who submitted, and to OVAC for asking me to participate.”
The guest curator is responsible for selecting all the works for this touring exhibition and awardees for the Curator's Choice and Award of Merit cash prizes. All artworks are included in a full-color catalog, along with an essay by the curator.
24 Works on Paper will be on view at the Spider Gallery from Aug. 10-Oct. 2 before traveling to the last two locations throughout the state, bringing original, contemporary Oklahoma artwork to viewers in communities in all regions of the state. Stops remaining on the fall 2021 tour of the exhibition include the SEOSU Centre Arts Gallery in Durant, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
For more information about this OVAC exhibition and to view the online catalog, visit www.24works.org.
