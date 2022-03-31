3 Doors Down bringing 'Kryptonite' to Tulsa July 3

TULSA – The Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum, Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down is making a holiday weekend stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Sunday, July 3, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $59.50 and are on sale now.
Formed in 1996, 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally and receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including “Songwriter of the Year.”
Their debut album, “The Better Life,” became certified six times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit “Kryptonite.”
The year 2021 saw the band, for the first time ever, play “The Better Life” in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits, marking the 20th anniversary of their debut album. The band also released a remastered anniversary edition of “The Better Life” album as a box set on high-quality vinyl and an expanded CD edition.
For more information on 3 Doors Down, visit www.3DoorsDown.com.
Information is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling (918) 384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
