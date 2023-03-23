3 Doors Down sets August tour stop at Walmart AMP

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – During summer 2023, 3 Doors Down will celebrate its sophomore album by hitting amphitheaters for the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour with special guest Candlebox.
The tour will include a stop at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Aug. 9, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Music will start at 7:30 p.m.
Presales will start on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24. Standard ticket prices range from $30-$89.50 plus applicable fees. Patrons can purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a Lawn 4-Pack for $90 plus applicable fees.
Away From The Sun features “Here Without You,” which reached No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x Platinum. The lead single, “When I’m Gone,” peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, becoming one of the longest-running No. 1 singles. The band will be playing all of the songs from Away From The Sun throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits.
“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” said 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans. The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”
Candlebox will be promoting the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album, which will be released later this year.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is premier reserved parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30. A limited number of premier reserved parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Individuals can purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.