38 Special to perform in Tulsa

TULSA – With the explosive power of four decades of southern rock, 38 Special is bringing its signature sound and smash hits to Hard Rock Live on Oct. 22.
Tickets are $38 and go on sale Aug. 12.
With sales in excess of 20 million units, 38 Special has been a household name since 1976 and has produced such hits as “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightin’,” “Second Chance” and more.
The band is comprised of guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt, keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps and, most recently, legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs. The band has toured in more than 100 cities in a year.
For more information on 38 Special, including tour dates, visit 38Special.com.
