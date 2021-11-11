5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Pumpkin decorations highlight holiday

'Tis the season to get crafty, and local beaders, sewists, quilters, and crafters are busy at work.
For those with less experience, experts are willing to lend their crafting expertise. This month, Amber Forrest and Stacey Brown are encouraging locals to create beaded pumpkins.
"This is a super-easy and quick project," said Forrest.
Crafters will require a wire pumpkin wreath; wooden beads, all in the same size – she recommends white beads; twine; greenery; and ribbon.
Crafters can purchase pumpkin wire wreaths from any craft store that sells them.
"This particular pumpkin is more decorative and can be used from September through November. The wooden bead look is in style and will look fabulous with any decor," said Forrest.
After the wreath has been acquired, snip off the top of each line. Add beads to each line. Hot glue each line in the back of the wire frame so that beads do not fall loose. Take the twine and wrap it around the stem of the pumpkin and hot glue it down to seal it. Position the pumpkin and hot glue the greenery to the top of the wire. Use ribbon and tie a bow to the hot glue in the center of the wreath. Then wait for all of the glue to dry, and enjoy the pumpkin, which can be hung.
This style of pumpkin is more elegant than pumpkins associated with Halloween. While it can be used as an October decoration, it goes perfectly with Thanksgiving or winter décor. For the November holiday, people traditionally recognize foods that are indigenous to the Americas, which is why pumpkins are as popular as they are.
For those who would like help, the project will be offered at The Rustic Brush Studio, 111 S. Water Ave., on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to come at 6 p.m. to mingle. They can reserve seating by calling 918-931-3700.
Craft classes are normally held every Thursday at the Town Creek Mercantile. The pumpkin class will be moved to a Friday on to align with Ladies Night Out. On Saturdays, families are welcome to come in to make crafts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"Anyone with any skill level can do these. They’ll range from the pumpkin classes to small wreath ornaments. We have family fun days. On Saturdays, we open the craft room and have craft bars with three to four items. Families can come in and do a craft and walk out with it," said Forrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.