5Ws+1H: What It's About: Special, visual effects can work in tandem

Special and visual effects are used to grab the attention of the audience and bring them into the movie experience.
Steve Cypert, an Indian Capital Technology Center instructor and visual effects artist, listed several differences between special and visual effects, with the biggest indicators being the latter is done on software and is applied after filming has been completed.
Cypert said special effects cover a large variety of topics, such as prosthetic makeup and mechanical rigs.
"Say we need a pipe to break in this scene at just the right moment and it squirts water on people; that's sort of what we are talking about," said Cypert. "Just anything that wouldn't normally happen is a special effect."
Cypert mentioned several instances where visual effects come into play, such as the blast from the barrel of a gun or an actor dangling from wires to give the impression of flying or floating. Cypert said many people remark on how special effects have to do with makeup and visual effects are software-based, while most special effects are done with mechanics.
While visual effects may be used to replace certain aspects in a scene, Cypert said sometimes physical components replace the software.
An example would be placing little explosive charges to give the impression of a bullet hitting a surface.
"There are times when the director really wants to use a blank because it's so loud it startles everybody, and you can see the look on their faces, and that's part of the realisms about, but it's mostly practical stuff," said Cypert.
Cypert said visual and special effects often go hand-in-hand as a team, especially since those over a film's visual effects are usually on site to ensure everything can be done plausibly on their end.
"You can go out and film the background and then film them in the studio pretending to be crashing, and then put the two back together again," said Cypert. "That's where visual effects meet practical effects, which is I guess special effects."
Cypert said special effects have several departments under its title with many needing specialists in each field, including explosive, fire, and prosthetic makeup experts.
"It's just a lot of experts, and there's a lot of confusion that people have because everything's these big monster movies these days. They require a lot of specialists," said Cypert.
When it comes to major movies and which effects they want to use, Cypert said it normally depends on what the budget will allow or what will look the best on camera.
