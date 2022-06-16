VINITA — Organizers are inviting participants and attendees to the eighth annual Vinita Route 66 Festival in June, which began Wednesday, June 15.
This year’s festival will bring back many popular activities for participants to enjoy with some new treats for festival-goers. The opening event was a carnival from Pride Amusements in South Park on Wednesday evening continuing through Saturday night.
The Route 66 Block Party on Friday and Saturday nights will bring family and friends together downtown with live music from Broken Aces and Whiskey Poet Society, free family games, and food trucks.
Saturday’s daytime fun will also include a car show organized by the Craig County Cruisers, family entertainment and shopping specials at local merchants and vendors. New activities this year include a sidewalk chalk art contest for all ages and a power wheels parade and park for the youngest auto enthusiasts.
There will be an afternoon of Explore Vinita open houses to help folks beat the heat. Attendees can cool down before the evening block party by spending time at the new Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center or meander through Eastern Trails Museum to enjoy the special exhibit of vintage and freestyle bicycles.
Other options include catching an afternoon movie matinee at the historic Center Theater or taking a dive or making a splash at the city’s public swimming pool or splash pad, or just enjoying scenic shoreline views and abundant shade at Vinita Lake Park.
The Vinita Friends of Route 66 is the non-profit group that organizes the festival each year so that locals and visitors alike can enjoy their time in Oklahoma’s second-oldest town nestled in the northern part of the Cherokee Nation Reservation; once the hometown of Cyrus Stephens Avery, the "Father of Rt. 66."
Platinum-level sponsorship for this year’s festival is being provided by Cherokee Nation Businesses, the City of Vinita, Kaleidoscope Coaching, O’Neal Design, and the Vinita Daily Journal.
For more information about festival activities, including car show registration, visit their website VinitaRoute66Festival.com and check out the latest updates on their Facebook page.
