WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Cherokee Casino is celebrating 2023 by throwing it back to the 1990s with ‘90s House Party featuring Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, and C&C Music Factory at Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m.
The show will be free and open to the public ages 21 and up. Guests will be able to enjoy complimentary hats, horns, and tiaras for the New Year’s Eve countdown at midnight.
Tone Loc soared from obscurity into pop stardom in 1989 when his hoarse voice and unmistakable delivery made the song “Wild Thing” a massive hit, winning multiple awards. The song “Wild Thing” was co-written by Marvin Young, better known as Young MC, as was the second single smash, “Funky Cold Medina.” The album “Loc-ed After Dark” became the second rap release ever to top the pop charts and one of the most popular of all time. Tone Loc went on to appear in notable films like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Poetic Justice,” among many others.
Color Me Badd is considered one of the top R&B vocal groups of all time. Their debut album, “C.M.B.,” produced five hit singles, including “I Wanna Sex You Up,” “I Adore Mi Amor,” “All 4 Love,” “Thinkin’ Back,” and “Slow Motion.” The album sold over 6 million copies worldwide and became certified triple platinum in the United States. Color Me Badd was named the Favorite Single R&B/Soul winner at the 19th annual American Music Awards and won the Best R&B/Soul Single and Song of the Year trophies at the sixth annual Soul Train Music Awards.
With over 8 million units sold, C&C Music Factory is known for the three famous words, “Everybody dance now.” As the frontman and co-founder of the international multiplatinum-selling group, Freedom Williams has traveled and performed around the world extensively, thanks to his five No. 1 dance/club play hits, including “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Rock N Roll,” “Things That Make You Go Hmmm,” “Just a Touch of Love,” and “Do You Wanna Get Funky.” Williams is working on film projects, community activism, and new music. His recent single, “Mindbounce,” with newcomers Speakerbox, peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Dance chart.
Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. The region’s leading casino entertainment destination, serving northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
