'A Chorus Line' opens tour at Walton Arts Center

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - "A Chorus Line" will play in a limited four-show run June 24-26. Walton Arts Center is hosting tech rehearsals and preview performances for the new production of the Broadway classic before it launches on an Asian tour. The performances in Northwest Arkansas are the only opportunities to see this new tour in the United States.
"A Chorus Line" was written by legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch. Casting for the new Broadway musical is almost complete, and for 17 dancers, this audition is the chance of a lifetime. "A Chorus Line" evokes both the glamor and grind of showbiz. The iconic score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It" and more.
Songs and dance numbers fill the stage in this show that first debuted in 1975. With lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, the musical has been an audience favorite for nearly 50 years.
Tickets for "A Chorus Line" are $33 to $62, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
