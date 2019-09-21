The guests of Diamondhead Resort could swim in the Illinois River, huddle around a campsite, play cornhole and more on Friday, which some did, but for the most part, Medicine Stone attendees were there for the music.
Main stage performers Friday included Jamie Lin Wilson, Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, and Todd Snider, with Robert Earl Keen closing it down. After the announcement that Turnpike Troubadours were not going to be able to attend the annual festival, which they helped create, Keen stepped up to fill the role.
While many fans were sad they couldn't see Turnpike perform this year, they didn't mind having to jive with Keen. When asked if she was disappointed in not being able to see one of her favorite bands, Tammy Daniels said "absolutely not."
"Are you kidding me?" she asked. "I mean, of course I would love to see them, because they're my favorite, but I'm not disappointed. If they need to take a break, then they need to take a break. What I'm not going to do is skip out on this festival that they created just because they're not performing this year. They gave me and so many of us so many good years and good songs, and I think they'd be disappointed in us if we didn't come out and support all of these other awesome musicians."
"And who doesn't enjoy a little REK [Robert Earl Keen]?" she asked.
If there were any critics of Keen, they weren't among the crowd of people waiting for Jamie Lin Wilson to start performing on the big stage. In fact, a few festival goers purchased their tickets after they saw Keen was tapped to replace the Troubadours.
"REK is the reason I'm here," said Jimmy Smith, who drove into town from the Dallas area Thursday. "That man finds his way into my soul every time I hear him sing. When he plays 'Feelin' Good Again,' just wait. I'll be up and dancing like a different person."
The crowds showed some love to other musicians, as well, as the Gravel Bar stage had Osage County, Jacob Tovar, Courtney Patton, and the Vandoliers perform.
Towards the end of Patton's set, she asked the crowd for suggestions and received multiple requests for the same song. She told the crowd that the song was written for her ex-husband's family, whom she said was the reason why she quit playing music for two years. Patton said they were a sad two years.
"So I just went and married a musician," said Patton. "Makes it way easier."
On the River Stage, Carter Sampson kicked things off, and was followed by Max Stalling and the Dixie Chicks Tribute. Stalling closed his set with a song called "6x9 Speakers."
"This song is dedicated to the individual who knows that the heart of a good stereo system in an automobile is not the tape deck - I said tape deck; it's not the receiver with all of the equalizer buttons and the lights that go like this and that and the faders that go up and down; it's the speakers in the back," said Stalling. "That's what makes a good car stereo."
Some folks at Medicine Stone felt duped by the forecast for heavy rain Friday, as the impending showers never hit the festival like some thought it would.
"I had my rain boots and poncho on walking around like, 'When's the storm going to hit?'" said Jennifer Pinkton, from Kansas. "And it never came. I just about waterproofed every inch of our camp and I can't believe I got all worked up for nothing. It's all fine by me, though."
Campers and music lovers will hope for another day of clear skies, as the 2019 Medicine Stone Music Festival continues Saturday with performers like Jason Boland & The Stragglers, American Aquarium, Cody Canada & The Departed, and Red Shahan.
For more information, visit www.medicinestoneok.com.
