Saturday, Sept. 11
Mason Jar Revival performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Wagoner Bluegrass and Chili event will be iWagoner all day.
Dale Stokes performs at Kroner & Baer at 7:30 p.m.
"Never Forget" United Wrestling Entertainment event takes place at Community Building 908 S. College Ave. at 6 p.m.
Elzie & Lanada to perform at The Branch at noon.
The Blue Note Festival takes place at Hanging Rock Camp at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Dewain’s Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.
Sunday Brunch show at Hanging Rock Camp will feature Bonnie & Annie Paine, Dylan Phillips, and Joe Mack at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Open mic at Kroner & Baer is at 8 p.m.
Larry Huitt performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Tenkillin Raft Up festival at Burnt Cabin from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
The Three Fs perform at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Russ Jones performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
The Born & Raised Music Festival takes place in Pryor. For times, visit https://bornandraisedfestival.com/.
Friday, Sept. 17
Brick Fields performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Sean Harrison performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
The Born & Raised Music Festival takes place in Pryor. For times, visit https://bornandraisedfestival.com/.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Localmotion street festival will take place at Depot Green in Muskogee from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ann Bell Induction and concert will take place at 7 p.m. on the outdoor Depot Green stage.
Beau Powers performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
The Three Fs perform at The Branch at noon.
The Born & Raised Music Festival takes place in Pryor. For times, visit https://bornandraisedfestival.com/.
