Saturday, Sept. 11

Mason Jar Revival performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Wagoner Bluegrass and Chili event will be iWagoner all day.

Dale Stokes performs at Kroner & Baer at 7:30 p.m.

"Never Forget" United Wrestling Entertainment event takes place at Community Building 908 S. College Ave. at 6 p.m.

Elzie & Lanada to perform at The Branch at noon.

The Blue Note Festival takes place at Hanging Rock Camp at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Dewain’s Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.

Sunday Brunch show at Hanging Rock Camp will feature Bonnie & Annie Paine, Dylan Phillips, and Joe Mack at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Open mic at Kroner & Baer is at 8 p.m.

Larry Huitt performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Tenkillin Raft Up festival at Burnt Cabin from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

The Three Fs perform at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Russ Jones performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

The Born & Raised Music Festival takes place in Pryor. For times, visit https://bornandraisedfestival.com/.

Friday, Sept. 17

Brick Fields performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Sean Harrison performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

The Born & Raised Music Festival takes place in Pryor. For times, visit https://bornandraisedfestival.com/.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Localmotion street festival will take place at Depot Green in Muskogee from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ann Bell Induction and concert will take place at 7 p.m. on the outdoor Depot Green stage.

Beau Powers performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

The Three Fs perform at The Branch at noon.

The Born & Raised Music Festival takes place in Pryor. For times, visit https://bornandraisedfestival.com/.

