Saturday, April 1

2 Minutes to Tulsa event at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 4 p.m.

Fleetwood X performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 9:15 p.m.

Hunter and The Tallboys perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

Weyes Blood performs with Vagabon at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 10 a.m.

Chair exercises at the Tahlequah Public Library begin at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 11 a.m.

Thursday, April 6

Uncle Lucius performs with Casper McWade at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Joe Baxter and friends perform at Tahlequah Creates at 6:30 p.m.

C-Kan performs with MC Davo and Dharius at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Wade Bowen performs with Trenton Fletcher at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Bedlam Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

