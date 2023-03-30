Saturday, April 1
2 Minutes to Tulsa event at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 4 p.m.
Fleetwood X performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 9:15 p.m.
Hunter and The Tallboys perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Weyes Blood performs with Vagabon at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 10 a.m.
Chair exercises at the Tahlequah Public Library begin at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 11 a.m.
Thursday, April 6
Uncle Lucius performs with Casper McWade at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 7
Joe Baxter and friends perform at Tahlequah Creates at 6:30 p.m.
C-Kan performs with MC Davo and Dharius at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Wade Bowen performs with Trenton Fletcher at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Bedlam Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
