Friday, April 16
Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Tanglewood plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
George Brothers play at 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Audio Crush plays at 8 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Lance Roark and the Drifters and Blaine Bailey play at 9 p.m. at Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, April 17
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion.
Wonder City Wordfest runs 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry in Locust Grove.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes begins at 10 a.m. in Norris Park.
Earth Note festival begins at 11 a.m. at Hanging Rock Camp.
Rackensak plays at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo begins at 7 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
David White & The Outlaw Territory play at 8 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Libby Starks & the Stray Dawgs play at 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Carter Sampson & Joe Mack plat at 8 p.m. in The Branch
Sunday, April 18
Dan Martin and The Great American Wolf and Amber Watson play 2-5 p.m. at The Grill, 407 N. Muskogee Ave.
Monday, April 19
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tuesday, April 20
420 Fest runs noon to 5 p.m. with live music, family-friendly activities at Primetime Buds, 317 N. Water Ave.
Open mic begins at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Wednesday, April 21
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Open mic for all ages runs 7-10 p.m. at The Branch.
Thursday, April 22
Fantastical Forest: Flora and Fauna outdoor trail exhibit begins at Sequoyah State Park.
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Wild Card Band plays at the Frisco Depot, 401 S. Third St. in Muskogee.
Trivia night begins at 7 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
