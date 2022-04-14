Saturday, April 16
Children's Reading at Too Fond of Books starts at 11 a.m.
UWE Total Chaos begins at 6 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building
"Gossamer" by Tahlequah Community Playhouse starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Third Wheel Project performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Rackensak performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Musical Theater Extravaganza at the NSU Center for Performing Arts starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
This Ain't Your Grandma's Egg Hunt at Dewain's Place starts at 2 p.m.
"Gossamer" by Tahlequah Community Playhouse starts at 2 p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Tuesday, April 19
Baby Bookworms meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Chris Snyder performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Toddler Tales meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m., followed by Reading Rockstars at 11 a.m.
Thursday, April 21
Teen Zone meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.
Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Pearson Brothers perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Captain Ledge performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Posh 'n' Coffee at Starbucks meets at 10 a.m.
Wanda Watson performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
