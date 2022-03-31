Saturday, April 2
Crawfish Festival at Kroner & Baer takes place at Kroner & Baer from noon to 10 p.m.
Tyler Byrd and the Flock perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino, Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
Reaching Our Hulbert Community starts at 4 p.m. at 121 Main St.
Brock and Katie perform Acoustic Sunday at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Mapping Tahlequah History workshop at Webb 614 at NSU from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hunter Ragland and Josh Searan perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
NSU Symposium of the American Indian at NSU runs from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
NSU Symposium of the American Indian at NSU runs from 1-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
NSU Symposium of the American Indian at NSU runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jeremy Cochran and Lyle Deiter perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
"Motones vs. Jerseys" presented by Sequoyah Institute starts at 7:30 p.m. at NSU Center for Performing Arts.
Comedy show at Dewain's Place starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 8
NSU Symposium of the American Indian at NSU runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Brett & Terri perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse presents "Gossamer" at Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 7:30 p.m.
Scott Lawrence and Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Pumpkin Hollow Boys performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
NSU Powwow runs from 2-11 p.m. at the Event Center.
Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village. at 7 p.m.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse presents "Gossamer" at Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 7:30 p.m.
Drag Show with Ivana B. Real at Ned's starts at 9 p.m.
Karaoke with Shawn Solo at Dewain's Place starts at 9 p.m.
