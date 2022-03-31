Saturday, April 2

Crawfish Festival at Kroner & Baer takes place at Kroner & Baer from noon to 10 p.m.

Tyler Byrd and the Flock perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino, Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

Reaching Our Hulbert Community starts at 4 p.m. at 121 Main St.

Brock and Katie perform Acoustic Sunday at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Monday, April 4

Mapping Tahlequah History workshop at Webb 614 at NSU from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hunter Ragland and Josh Searan perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

NSU Symposium of the American Indian at NSU runs from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

NSU Symposium of the American Indian at NSU runs from 1-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

NSU Symposium of the American Indian at NSU runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jeremy Cochran and Lyle Deiter perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

"Motones vs. Jerseys" presented by Sequoyah Institute starts at 7:30 p.m. at NSU Center for Performing Arts.

Comedy show at Dewain's Place starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8

NSU Symposium of the American Indian at NSU runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Brett & Terri perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Tahlequah Community Playhouse presents "Gossamer" at Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 7:30 p.m.

Scott Lawrence and Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Pumpkin Hollow Boys performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

NSU Powwow runs from 2-11 p.m. at the Event Center.

Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village. at 7 p.m.

Tahlequah Community Playhouse presents "Gossamer" at Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 7:30 p.m.

Drag Show with Ivana B. Real at Ned's starts at 9 p.m.

Karaoke with Shawn Solo at Dewain's Place starts at 9 p.m.

