Saturday, April 9

NSU Powwow runs from 2-11 p.m. at the Event Center.

Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village. at 7 p.m.

Tahlequah Community Playhouse presents "Gossamer" at Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 7:30 p.m.

Richard Burris and Megan Marlene perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Drag Show with Ivana B. Real at Ned's starts at 9 p.m.

Karaoke with Shawn Solo at Dewain's Place starts at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 6 p.m.

Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Borrowed Money performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Musical bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 8 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Charlie Becker performs at The Branch at 6 p.m.

Brick Fields performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Dale Stokes performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Osage County Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Third Wheel Project performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Rackensak performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

