Saturday, April 9
NSU Powwow runs from 2-11 p.m. at the Event Center.
Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village. at 7 p.m.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse presents "Gossamer" at Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 7:30 p.m.
Richard Burris and Megan Marlene perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Drag Show with Ivana B. Real at Ned's starts at 9 p.m.
Karaoke with Shawn Solo at Dewain's Place starts at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 6 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Borrowed Money performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Musical bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 8 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Charlie Becker performs at The Branch at 6 p.m.
Brick Fields performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Dale Stokes performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Osage County Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Third Wheel Project performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Rackensak performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.