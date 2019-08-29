Friday, Aug. 30
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop-In Tie-Dye runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Mark Sweeney plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Bob Taylor plays at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
Oreo Blue plays at 7:30 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Chris Espinosa performs at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Harley Tinsley and The Pumpkin Hollow Band begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.
The Risky Business Band plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
DocFell plays at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Karaoke begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge, 18834 E. Murrell Road.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
Cherokee National Holiday Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
Wanda Watson plays at 7:30 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Dan Martin plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Tanglewood plays at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Floats, 15693 State Highway 10.
Matt Hogan plays at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place at Pettit Bayside Resort.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Wayne Garner plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Blake Turner Band plays at 7:30 p.m. at The Deck.
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day - Tribal, County, and City offices and public libraries closed.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, Water Avenue.
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Girls Night Out Basket Make & Take begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Live Event Trivia begins at 8:15 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Northeastern Toastmasters meet at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.