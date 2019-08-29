Friday, Aug. 30

Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.

Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Drop-In Tie-Dye runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.

Mark Sweeney plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.

Bob Taylor plays at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.

High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.

Oreo Blue plays at 7:30 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Chris Espinosa performs at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.

Harley Tinsley and The Pumpkin Hollow Band begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.

The Risky Business Band plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.

DocFell plays at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

Karaoke begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge, 18834 E. Murrell Road.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.

Cherokee National Holiday Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah.

Wanda Watson plays at 7:30 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Dan Martin plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.

Tanglewood plays at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Floats, 15693 State Highway 10.

Matt Hogan plays at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place at Pettit Bayside Resort.

Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.

Wayne Garner plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Blake Turner Band plays at 7:30 p.m. at The Deck.

Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day - Tribal, County, and City offices and public libraries closed.

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, Water Avenue.

Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Girls Night Out Basket Make & Take begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.

Live Event Trivia begins at 8:15 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.

Northeastern Toastmasters meet at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.

