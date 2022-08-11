Saturday, Aug. 13

Amundson Family Band performs at the Branch at noon.

Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Michele Warren Trio to perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Dakota Ragsdill performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Holistix performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18

A "Color Me Stress Free" event will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Daniel Burgess performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Joe Mack performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Zack Pack performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

The Lance Roarke Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Rod Robertson performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Lawrence & Tibbits performs at the Branch at noon.

Route 358 performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.

The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

