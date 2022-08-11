Saturday, Aug. 13
Amundson Family Band performs at the Branch at noon.
Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Michele Warren Trio to perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Dakota Ragsdill performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Holistix performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
A "Color Me Stress Free" event will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Daniel Burgess performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Joe Mack performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Zack Pack performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
The Lance Roarke Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Rod Robertson performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Lawrence & Tibbits performs at the Branch at noon.
Route 358 performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
