Friday, Aug. 14

Boone Mendenhall plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

The Reckless play at 7 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina, 35190 S. 497 Road.

Magic: The Gathering begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

Maddie Parks plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Float-In Movie Night begins at 9 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina, 35190 S. 497 Road.

Pumpkin Hollow Band plays at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

Saturday, Aug.15

Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Ryan Beavers plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Float-in movie begins at 7:45 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.

Swade Diablo plays at 9 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

Dave Kay Band plays at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.

Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Monday, Aug. 17

Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Beyond the Book virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Sam Cox plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start

Thursday, Aug. 20

Russ Jones plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

