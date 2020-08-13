Friday, Aug. 14
Boone Mendenhall plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
The Reckless play at 7 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina, 35190 S. 497 Road.
Magic: The Gathering begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Maddie Parks plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Float-In Movie Night begins at 9 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina, 35190 S. 497 Road.
Pumpkin Hollow Band plays at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Aug.15
Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Ryan Beavers plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Float-in movie begins at 7:45 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Swade Diablo plays at 9 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Dave Kay Band plays at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.
Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Aug. 17
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Beyond the Book virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Sam Cox plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start
Thursday, Aug. 20
Russ Jones plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
