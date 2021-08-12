Saturday, Aug. 14
Karaoke is set at Dewain’s Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly.
Red Dirt Rangers performs on the Big Outdoor Stage at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.
Doc Fell performs at The Branch at noon.
Joe Mack performs at Hanging Rock Camp at 7 p.m.
Nikki Griffin performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Oreo Blue performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Tenkillin Raft-Up at Burnt Cabin from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Sam Cox performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Open mic at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place weekly.
TangleWood performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Whiskey Myers performs at Hard Rock Live at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Trivia Night at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Russ Jones performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
David Calvert, Eddie Lienhart & Jeffery Jones perform at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Friday, Aug. 20
Dan Martin & Friends performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Uncle Funkus performs in Gravel Bar & Grill at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.
Tyler Byrd performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Brett & Terri performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Carter Sampson & Joe Mack performs at the Rail Taproom at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Carter Sampson & Joe Mack performs at The Branch at noon.
Charlie Hickman Band performs in the campground at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.
Carter Combs performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Brett & Terri performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Darius Rucker performs at Spirit River Casino at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.