Saturday, Aug. 20
Lawrence & Tibbits performs at the Branch at noon.
Route 358 performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Brandon Bethel performs at Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Larry Huitt performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Open mic night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Borrowed Money performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Holistix performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Gusto Dave Jackson performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Three Chord Justice performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Rory Scovel performs at Cain's Ballroom at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Steve Hamby & Friends performs at the Branch at noon.
Steve Fisher performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Dan Soder performs at Cain's Ballroom at 9 p.m.
