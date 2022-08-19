Saturday, Aug. 20

Lawrence & Tibbits performs at the Branch at noon.

Route 358 performs at Canebrake at 6 p.m.

The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Brandon Bethel performs at Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Larry Huitt performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Open mic night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Borrowed Money performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Holistix performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Gusto Dave Jackson performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Three Chord Justice performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Rory Scovel performs at Cain's Ballroom at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Steve Hamby & Friends performs at the Branch at noon.

Steve Fisher performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Dan Soder performs at Cain's Ballroom at 9 p.m.

