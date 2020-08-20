Friday, Aug. 21
Mason Jar Revival plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Burn Out & Loud Pipes Competition and Cruise Night begins at 6:30 p.m. on Ross Avenue in Fort Gibson.
Rackensack Duo plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Magic: The Gathering begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Effron White plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Cory Lee plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Dave Kay plays at 9 p.m. at Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Historic Auto Show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Fort Gibson.
Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Westville Melon and Barbeque Festival runs 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Westville City Park.
Jeepin' on the River runs noon to 7 p.m. at Travelin' Joe, 21053 Steeley Hallow Road.
Oklahoma Moon plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Osage Country plays at 6:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Pumpkin Hollow Band plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Andrew Harmon plays at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
The Reckless plays at 9 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.
Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Aug. 24
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Tahlequah Community Playhouse board meeting begins at 6 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.
Corn hole competition begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Pinterest Simple Recipes virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Brett & Terri play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start.
Beer pong starts at 9 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Hot August Nights bike night runs 4-10 p.m. at Muskogee Brewing Company.
Brett & Terri play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
