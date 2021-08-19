Saturday, Aug. 21

Carter Sampson & Joe Mack performs at The Branch at noon.

Charlie Hickman Band performs in the campground at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.

Studio House Project performs at Kroner & Baer at 7:30 p.m.

Brett & Terri performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Darius Rucker performs at Spirit River Casino at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Open mic at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Trivia Night at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Maddie K. performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Bryce Discus performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott and Runaway June performs at Walmart AMP at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame presents the Call: induction ceremony at Maggie's Music Box in Jenks at 6 p.m.

Brick Fields performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Jim Gaffigan performs at Walmart AMP at 8 p.m.

BC & The Big Rig performs on the Campground Stage at Diamondhead Resort.

Book signing: Author George Fulk at Too Fond of Books at 11 a.m.

Patti Steel Solo performs at the Branch at noon.

Tags

Trending Video