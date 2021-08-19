Saturday, Aug. 21
Carter Sampson & Joe Mack performs at The Branch at noon.
Charlie Hickman Band performs in the campground at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.
Studio House Project performs at Kroner & Baer at 7:30 p.m.
Brett & Terri performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Darius Rucker performs at Spirit River Casino at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Open mic at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Trivia Night at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Maddie K. performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Bryce Discus performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott and Runaway June performs at Walmart AMP at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame presents the Call: induction ceremony at Maggie's Music Box in Jenks at 6 p.m.
Brick Fields performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Jim Gaffigan performs at Walmart AMP at 8 p.m.
BC & The Big Rig performs on the Campground Stage at Diamondhead Resort.
Book signing: Author George Fulk at Too Fond of Books at 11 a.m.
Patti Steel Solo performs at the Branch at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.