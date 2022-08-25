Saturday, Aug. 27
Steve Hamby & Friends performs at the Branch at noon.
Steve Fisher performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Jason Wood and the HWY 69ers perform at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Frankie Lee performs at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.
Dan Soder performs at Cain's Ballroom at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Jared Tyler performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 10 a.m.
School of Rock Summer Concert at Cain’s Ballroom starts at noon.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Nic Watrous performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Nic Watrous performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Joe Mack performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Zack Pack performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Tribal comedy show at Dewain’s place at 8 p.m.
Colton Crow and the Murder perform at Dewain’s Place at 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Borrowed Money performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Sean Harrison performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
