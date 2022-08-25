Saturday, Aug. 27

Steve Hamby & Friends performs at the Branch at noon.

Steve Fisher performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Jason Wood and the HWY 69ers perform at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Frankie Lee performs at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.

Dan Soder performs at Cain's Ballroom at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Jared Tyler performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 10 a.m.

School of Rock Summer Concert at Cain’s Ballroom starts at noon.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Nic Watrous performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Nic Watrous performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Joe Mack performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Zack Pack performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Tribal comedy show at Dewain’s place at 8 p.m.

Colton Crow and the Murder perform at Dewain’s Place at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Borrowed Money performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Sean Harrison performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

